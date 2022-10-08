Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, speaking to BBC Sport about an emotional win following the death of the club's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone: "It was a really tough week for us, not only for me - my staff and players and all the Tottenham environment.

"He was a person who was in the heart of every single Tottenham person. It was really tough for us. Tomorrow is the funeral, we will go with the staff. It is very difficult for me to speak about the situation because it is difficult to understand what happened.

"At the end to win a game today against a really strong team like Brighton it shows that I can count not only good players but also good men.

"I try to stay very close to his family because I have known them for a long time. Sometimes life is not always positive things. There are bad situations but at the same time you have to be good to cope with those moments in the right way."

On the game: "It was a good response [to the derby defeat] but we played a really good game with personality at Frankfurt in the Champions League.

"Now we have the chance to play two games in our stadium, our fortress. It is important for the fans to create a good atmosphere in our next game to push us until the end.

"I prefer in this game to start with two strikers because in this moment we have injuries. I am happy because I had a good response from Matt Doherty, Yves Bissouma played from the start, a lot of positive things."