Analysis: Leicester 1-2 Southampton

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Same old story for Leicester.

On the opening day they led Brentford 2-0 at home and drew 2-2.

Even Brendan Rodgers admitted after this Southampton defeat that they were desperate and nervous once they took the lead - with that Bees game in their minds.

Things were looking so good when James Maddison scored a beautiful free-kick.

Since the start of last season, only Tottenham's Harry Kane (28) has more goal involvements amongst English players in the Premier League than Maddison (23 - 14 goals, nine assists). Not bad company to keep.

That would be their only shot of the second half though. They sat back and let Che Adams, who was born a mile away from the King Power Stadium, score his first two goals in six months.

Rodgers admitted too that he understood fans' frustrations as they booed, having seen no major summer signings. In fact things could get worse if Wesley Fofana or Youri Tielemans, who didn't start, get their moves.