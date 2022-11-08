Nathan Jones should be judged on the job he does at Southampton if he is chosen as the man to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl, says former Premier League striker C﻿hris Sutton.

T﻿he Luton Town boss has never managed in the top flight, but Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club he should be given the chance.

The former Chelsea and Blackburn player said: "Nathan Jones has a good reputation as a coach, but is he going to be good enough to keep Southampton up?

"He’s done well in his coaching and managerial career, and he sounds incredibly hungry, but he has to be given the opportunity and we judge him from there.

"What we do know is it’s going to be a very difficult job keeping Southampton in the Premier League. Over four years, Ralph Hasenhuttl did a more than OK job, but now the team is at a real low ebb.

"He’s got to hit the ground running. Clearly, the Southampton owners feel he is the guy who is going to get the best out of this young group of players and really develop them."

H﻿ear more on Jones from 9'50 on BBC Sounds