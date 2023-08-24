Luton manager Rob Edwards says the numbers involved in Chelsea's expensive recruitment "don't matter" as his side aim to collect their first Premier League points of the season at Stamford Bridge on Friday.

In complete contrast with Luton's modest summer outlay, Chelsea have spent close to £1bn on players during the past three transfer windows, including a combined £160m on midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia last week.

But Edwards said: "Those numbers don't play the game, it's players and human beings that play the game. I've got complete belief in our group. They've still got to try to gel as well, I'm sure they won't be fully in their rhythm as yet.

"The numbers don't matter. When you get over that white line and the whistle goes, it's 11 people against 11 people - let's go and have a right good go."

Edwards acknowledges that his Premier League newcomers will be classed as "second favourites" before many of their league fixtures this season, but he believes that can be used as a positive by his players.

He added: "We know externally, and I get it by the way, that we'll be written off by a lot of people and we'll be second favourites in a lot of games we go into. It's understandable, it's nothing to be taken personally.

"I've got to be honest - I think it helps us.

"We have our own standards and our own beliefs. I know what these players are capable of and I've got total belief and faith in them that we can be competitive in every game. I'm not saying we're going to win every game, I know that's not going to be the case, but I think we can compete.

"The other teams are going to be favourites, that's fine, I think it puts more pressure on them and it takes it off us. But in this room when I'm having a meeting with the players, I'm stressing that we want to win this game and that'll always be our message before every game."