Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Burnley have been one of the busiest Premier League teams this summer, taking their total number of signings to 14 on Thursday night with the free transfer arrival of France Under-21 midfielder Han-Noah Massengo.

I'm told there may well be further business done on Friday by the Clarets, with a left-back and forward player high on their list of priorities.

Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen has been linked with a move back to Turf Moor, having spent last season on loan at the club and helping them win the Championship with over 100 points.

But the Dutch 21-year-old has been involved in the Blues' first-team under new manager Mauricio Pochettino so it remains to be seen whether the Argentine sanctions a move.

Another to keep an eye on is Belgium attacking midfielder Mike Tresor from Genk. The 24-year-old was the Belgian Pro League player of the year last season, scoring eight goals and providing an incredible 21 assists in 34 games.

Talks are believed to have taken place and the deal seemed to be stalling earlier in the week, but reports from Belgium late last night suggested it could have been revived and is now back on.

In terms of outgoings, some of the fringe players may be moved on but it depends on the terms offered and whether the players themselves want to go or not.