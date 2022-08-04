'No more excuses' for Goodwin and Robinson

There are "no more excuses" for Jim Goodwin and his St Mirren counterpart Stephen Robinson, according to the Aberdeen boss.

Both managers took charge of their respective clubs in February, and after bottom-six Premiership finishes, have overseen major summer surgery to their squads.

Goodwin left Paisley for Aberdeen earlier this year, and welcomes his old side to the Granite City in their first home league game of the campaign.

"Both myself and Stephen came into both clubs at difficult periods of the season," Goodwin said. "February is never an easy time to take over any team when you’ve not got a window to look forward to.

"We inherited two teams in different situations but both of us wanted to put our own stamp on things. Stephen will no doubt feel after the recruitment he's done that he’s getting his own team together, similar to myself. There’s a fresh feeling to the whole squad here, as I’m sure Stephen will feel at St Mirren.

"There are no more excuses for either of us; these are our teams, they have to play the football we want them to, and we have to get the results both sets of fans will be expecting and demanding."