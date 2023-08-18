'My daughter's first Tynecastle game - she definitely wants to come back'

We asked for your views on Hearts' rousing win over Rosenborg that secured a Europa Conference League play-off.

Here’s what some of you said:

Keith: The atmosphere was brilliant and I thought Frankie Kent was strong at the back, Nathaniel Atkinson did well but Cammy Devlin was everywhere. It was my daughter's first game at Tynecastle and she definitely wants to come back.

Alistair: They got the right result through playing at a very high intensity. They need to learn this is the level that they need to achieve in every game.

Luke: Tynecastle was rocking on Thursday night and the whole team put in a great shift.

Ron: A strong but uncoordinated team, they both wasted and gave away chances! It's good to see five Scottish teams going into Europe.

Jake: I'm your biggest fan, I'll follow you until you love me. Cammy, Cammy Devlin.