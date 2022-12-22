We need to up our levels - Hart

Joe Hart has urged Celtic to raise their game after conceding a "sloppy" goal in the 2-1 win over Livingston that restored their nine-point lead at the top of the Premiership.

Goalkeeper Hart was beaten by Nicky Devlin on the stroke of half-time, shortly after Kyogo Furuhashi had doubled Celtic's lead following Ayo Obileye's own-goal opener.

“First half we were in control, really strange goal to concede but sloppy on our behalf," Hart told Celtic TV.

“The manager has told us many times, the moment you think you’ve cracked it, you haven’t. Football can hurt you.

“No, it’s not understandable at all [to switch off for the goal]. We play every second of every minute, that’s been made clear to us. So that’s not an excuse."

Hart admits Celtic endured a "difficult" second half, adding: "Livingston hung in well and made it tough for us.

“We don’t intend to see the game out, that’s not how we play. That’s why I love playing in this team. We’re 2-1 up and all we’re trying to do is score the third and that’s a great mentality to have.

“But if we’re not playing to our level then the opposition get chances and that’s what happened.

“We need to up our levels, it wasn’t terrible but it wasn’t great."