Fulham have won just one of their last seven league games against Brentford (D2 L4), though it was a 3-2 victory in this exact fixture last season.

Brentford have lost just two of their last 16 away league games against Fulham (W6 D8), in a run stretching back to February 1981.

The Bees are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League London derbies, winning five and drawing five. If they avoid defeat here, they will equal their longest unbeaten run in such matches in their league history (11 between February 1954 and August 1955).

Fulham won 1-0 against Everton on matchday one – they've never won both of their opening two games in any of their 28 previous seasons as a top-flight side.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored Fulham's winner at Everton and is looking to score in consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time. He netted after just 45 seconds in this exact fixture against Brentford last season.