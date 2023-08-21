This season is all about "perspective" for Chelsea as they continue to rebuild under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat to London rivals West Ham on Sunday, despite their opponents going down to 10-men in the second half.

Discussing Chelsea's start to the season on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, football reporter for The Times Charlotte Duncker said: "I think the bigger picture is more important for Chelsea. You can see in the first two games what they are trying to do.

"I still think they need more players which sounds bonkers when you think how much money they have spent, but when you are bringing a 20-year-old off the bench when you are trying to win a game maybe you just need someone with a little more experience.

"Who is going to score them 25 goals? Sterling seems to be picking up his form, he's capable of doing that this year, he's done it before, can he do it for them? I think Pochettino is going to be disappointed but I think going forward this is just going to be a season of building for them to get them back on track to where they want to be.

"It depends what we're comparing them to this season, are we saying are they going to be challenging for the title this season? No, so what are we saying? Are they going to be challenging for top four? So I think it is all about perspective."

