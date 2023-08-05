Dundee 1-1 Motherwell: What did the manager say?

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell told Sportsound: "It was a hard fought game. It was almost like a November-December fixture, because of the conditions. It was incredible, it never stopped throughout the match.

"There was doubt surrounding the game, because of the water on the far side. We're not used to that, even in Scotland, at this time of year. I've got to pay testament to both sets of players, they showed a lot of character and determination.

"We put ourselves in a good position and the disappointment comes from the nature of the goal that we concede. Both goalkeepers would probably expect to be worked more than we were.

"A draw is probably a fair result."