N﻿athan Collins understands the frustration of Wolves fans and said Sunday's loss to Leicester was nowhere near good enough.

S﻿peaking after the game, he said: "It’s not good enough. End of. It’s nowhere near where we need to be. It’s a shambles, a poor performance. It was embarrassing playing that today, I feel ashamed, for me and the players, and we need a reaction.

"I don’t blame them [the fans], they spent good money to come and watch us, and they didn’t deserve that from us, it was embarrassing from us, and they deserve better. They deserve for us to at least try hard. We didn’t give them a performance to be proud of.

"I don’t think it can get much worse, I think we can get better. There’s so much quality in this dressing room to get better and I think we will. We’ve gone so low, we can only bounce back up. It’s my job and the other leaders in the group to get us going and get performances out of us."