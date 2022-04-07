Ben Livingstone, TalkBFC, external

That is season defining. A game during which we didn’t play the best but scored three and went home with the three points – which, at this stage of the season, is all that matters.

Now one point behind Everton with their rough fixture list, it now looks more achievable that we could stay up.

James Tarkowski had possibly the best defensive display I’ve ever seen at Turf Moor, while Maxwel Cornet is looking back to his pre-Africa Cup of Nations self.

This result will mean nothing if we don’t go and follow it up with a win against Norwich this weekend. Another three points in East Anglia would really put the pressure on Everton and Leeds and Newcastle just above.

We are far from safe yet, but if we keep on getting results like last night we stand a great chance.

It was a real magical atmosphere at Turf Moor – which was backed up with a display in the second half. The atmosphere was a real contrast to how it has been in recent times. Deflated, flat and non existence - but against Everton the lads were backed even at 2-1 down and it all paid off in the end.

Another massive one on Sunday, UTC.