Mikel Arteta has backed Bukayo Saka to keep improving given his relentless attitude.

The 21-year-old has matured into one of Arsenal's most important players over the past two seasons and, despite his tender age, is already a leader for the club.

Arteta is not surprised by his development and sees plenty more growing room for the forward, who opened his account for the season with a stunning strike in the first game against Nottingham Forest.

"He sets himself new targets and new demands year by year," said Arteta. "He seems to complete those because he is extremely hungry and willing to learn and improve.

"He wants to be the player that decides games every three days. He's a very focused boy and does everything right - the way he prepares himself, the way he trains, the way he lives his life."

The Gunners boss also had praise for summer signing Kai Havertz, who has started both games so far this season.

"He has fitted in really well and I am really happy with what he is bringing to the team," Arteta said. "His intensity, mobility, threat and his understanding of game spaces has been really good."