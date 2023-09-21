'This is Rangers' biggest test' - Miller

Rangers will encounter their most difficult game of their Europa League group in their opener against Real Betis, according to former Rangers striker Kenny Miller.

Michael Beale's side have encountered criticism for their inconsistent start to the season, but will expect to qualify from a group that also includes Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol.

"This will be their biggest test, even with it at home," Miller said, speaking on the Scottish Football Podcast.

"I remember the Betis team that played against Celtic a couple of seasons ago, and it was two fantastic games. They will look to attack and score goals. It's hard to judge where Rangers are in relation to Betis, but they'll come and it'll be the sternest task in this group.

"Rangers will be favourites, because they are the top seeds and they're at home, but Betis will be coming here to win.

"It's a home game, and you can put good teams under real pressure at Ibrox. If you're constantly on the front foot, you're aggressive and you get 50,000 fans behind you, then magic things can happen."

Miller also believes that there were signs of improvement for Rangers in their 2-0 win away at St Johnstone last time out, particularly in attack.

"The result [against St Johnstone], first and foremost, was needed.

"They needed to steady the ship and get back to winning ways after a really tough week before the international break. I do feel that they are making small strides forward - the way they are attacking, there seems to be a bit more movement."