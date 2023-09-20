George Cummins, BBC Sport

It’s been a long time for Arsenal. For six years they have been out of the Champions League but later on Wednesday they will hear the anthem once again and realise they are back in the big time.

It been a long journey since their last match in the competition at home to Bayern Munich in March 2017.

Arsene Wenger has left. Unai Emery has come and gone. And there has been a complete overhaul of the squad. Arsenal came close to qualifying in Baku but a defeat in the Europa League final by Chelsea, coupled with bad form in the league, meant it was another year in that competition.

In 2022, Tottenham hunted the Gunners down to claim the final Champions League spot on the last day of the season.

Arsenal stuck with Mikel Arteta and he has been given patience and money to rebuild the squad. He’s spent a lot - over £300m - but he has made Arsenal the second best team in the country.

It will be a step up for the manager pitching his football brain against Europe's elite. And a step up for some of his players too. However, he does have five very experienced players who have gone deep into the competition (Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Jorginho) to call on, and he did play in it.

The group has been kind. Arsenal should qualify having been paired with PSV Eindhoven, Lens and Sevilla. The true test will be whether they can reach the very late stages.

Jesus said the players are so excited by the club's return to Europe’s premier club competition that they have been playing the tune in the gym.

There’s not long to wait until they can listen to it with their fans.