Everton have been "quietly improving" behind the scenes over the past few months but "it probably will not be enough" to keep the Toffees in the Premier League, says Ped McPartland from fan channel Toffee TV.

He praised Frank Lampard's influence in bringing the fanbase together and some club changes in the background, but is concerned it has all happened too late.

"They've appointed a new director of football, they've started to rip up the academy which has been a disgrace for years and they've been quietly moving the club along," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The problem is that the people who run the club are still there.

"We showed fight against Liverpool, you also saw it against Manchester United. The issue is that when the first goal goes against us, we don't seem to have the ability or the balance in our team to get back into games."

Everton restricted Liverpool in the Merseyside derby with a siege-mentality performance and Ped says a critical decision went against Lampard's side.

"We worked really hard and put in a really good effort but you need the officials to be honest," he said. "Anthony Gordon gets pushed in the back twice and it's a clear-cut penalty.

"The same thing happened in the Manchester City game [when Rodri was not penalised for handball]."

