'Getting Zaha scoring again will be the biggest target for Hodgson'

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace have turned to Roy Hodgson as a safe pair of hands to try to fight off the threat of relegation.

Following the sacking of Patrick Vieira, it was reported that Hodgson was one of the names being considered by the Palace hierarchy and you can understand their thinking.

Hodgson, who took charge of Palace in 2017, kept the Eagles clear of relegation for the four seasons he was at the helm.

However, some supporters are not keen to see the former England manager return due to the style of football that was played towards the end of his time in the dugout at Selhurst Park.

There’s also reservations about how his time at Watford ended following his short-term appointment there last season, given he wasn't able to stop them getting relegated from the Premier League.

Under Vieira, Palace were not conceding a lot of goals. The team’s problem is at the other end of the pitch and putting the ball in the back of the net.

The advantage of hiring Hodgson is that he already knows a number of Crystal Palace’s key players. Getting Wilfried Zaha scoring again will be the biggest target for Hodgson, as it is fair to say their hopes of staying in the league rely on their talisman. He’s the only one in the squad who has scored regularly in the league over the past four seasons.

It could be argued that there is a lot more talent in this current Palace squad than the one Hodgson left in 2021. With players like Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Cheick Doucoure, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, it will be interesting to see the style of football that is implemented as Palace look to extend their stay in the top flight to 11 seasons.

