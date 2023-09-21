West Ham v Backa Topola: Pick of the stats
This is the first meeting between West Ham United and Backa Topola, and the Hammers’ first game against Serbian opponents.
Backa Topola are competing in major European competition for the first time. They are the first debutant Serbian team since Borac Cacak in 2008-09, who lost 4-1 to Ajax in the Uefa Cup in their first match.
Reigning Europa Conference League champions West Ham won 14 games in Europe last season (including qualifiers), the most ever by an English team in a campaign.
Only two players scored more Conference League goals last season than Michail Antonio's six. Antonio also netted two Europa League goals for the Hammers in 2021-22, with the Jamaican scoring five in his past five at London Stadium in Europe.