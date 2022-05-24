Jonathan Burchill, author of A Pub On Each Corner

Rating: Has to be a 10/10. It’s been a brilliant first Premier League season and a mid-table finish.

Best performance: The 2-0 win over Arsenal on the opening Friday (which put us top of the table for a few hours) is just pipped by the 4-1 win away at Chelsea. No-one predicted that beforehand but even after going a goal down, we just hit a passage of play when we were amazing!

Player of the season: Christian Eriksen has been a joy to watch but has only played about a quarter of our games. For me, Christian Norgaard - in a defensive central midfield role - has stepped up from the Championship and been magnificent.

Player whose time is up: We’ve regularly been fielding nine to 10 of last season’s Championship squad and they’ve all looked comfortable. We need to improve the depth of the squad but all 25 are Premier League standard.

Opposition player you'd love to have: There have been a lot of “big name” players I’ve seen live for the first time, but there’s very few who have been on my list of signings (even if we could afford them). Would probably say Edouard Mendy of Chelsea. The saves he pulled off in the home match were amazing…but only as a back-up to David Raya.

Happy with your manager? Very, very happy with Thomas Frank. Hard to believe that he lost eight of his first 10 games in charge, back in 2018.

One learning to take into next season: We need to avoid conceding first, as we’ve lost more than 75% of the games where we’ve initially gone behind, whereas in the games where we scored first we’ve not lost. Our first full season with fans in our new stadium has already created some great memories and we look forward to many more next season.

Do you agree with Jonathan? Have your say here