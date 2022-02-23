Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, speaking to Match of the Day: "It was a big win, an important win, but it is about the performance and that allowed us to win the game. I am really pleased with the discpline and work ethic we showed.

"That is a massive differenc from the last couple of games, we had chances where we didn't score those goals - today we created chances and scored goals, but overall it is the team performance.

"We performed well as a team out of possession and that allowed us to create those chances and score goals.

"It was the discipline, the concentration from the players, we didn't allow them to express themselves and that gave us momentum, belief, and we stuck to the game plan. It was overall quite good.

"The win is important because that gives us confidence for the rest of the season, but the performance is key, because in the last couple of games we were missing those goals - if we play well, we have more chance of winning games."