'We have shown we can win against whoever comes to St Mary's'
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl thinks previous success against Arsenal at St Mary's will count for little when Mikel Arteta's league leaders roll into town on Sunday.
The Saints helped derail Arsenal's Champions League push when they beat the Gunners in April but Hasenhuttl says they are a different proposition this season.
"We have had some good performances against Arsenal," he said. "But even last season they had a lot of chances against us and we defended quite deep, which I don't think is the plan this weekend.
"They have improved and are more used to attacking against a deep defence. Gabriel Jesus is a massive upgrade, they're really strong in the centre and are a super developed team with a lot of individual quality.
"Mikel has made some brave decisions in the past and is now getting rewarded for it. It's not a coincidence they are much more consistent and flying high."
Despite the challenge, Hasenhuttl is hopeful home advantage - and an extra day's recovery - will give his side an edge.
"We have to be on the highest level tactically and physically," he said, "and to have a positive mindset on the highest level.
"When it's like that, we have always got a chance. Our fans support us, they back us, and when we do this together we have shown we can win against whoever comes to St Mary's."