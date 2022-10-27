Napoli have been linked with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, but the Italian club's director Cristiano Giuntoli has ruled out signing the Portugal international. (DAZN, via Talksport), external

Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool want to sign Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Sport - in Spanish), external

United are keeping close tabs on Leeds' 23-year-old United States midfielder Tyler Adams. (Football Insider), external

