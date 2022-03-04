Moyes and Rice land London awards

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It was a good night for West Ham at the 2022 London football awards, as David Moyes won the manager of the year prize and Declan Rice won player of the year.

Conor Gallagher, having an excellent season on loan at Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea, was named young player of the year.

Chelsea's Sam Kerr won the Women's Super League player of the year, whilst her manager, Emma Hayes, was honoured for her outstanding contribution to London football.