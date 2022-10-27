Chelsea have appointed Joe Shields as the club's new co-director of recruitment and talent.

The Blues confirmed Shields would start his new role "when his obligations with Southampton are complete."

Shields, 35, will leave Southampton less than four months after joining them from Manchester City as their head of senior recruitment.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali told the club's official website: "Joe has a great track record and understanding of the game and emerging talent. We know we have another strong leader and a team player who will help us continue to build our world-class football organisation."