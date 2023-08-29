Beale on big performances, the crowd & 'hugely exciting week'
- Published
BBC Scotland's Richard Winton in Eindhoven
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking prior to his side's decisive Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.
Here are the main points from the media conference:
His players are "desperate" to play in the group stages again
Rangers will have to improve on last week's display if they are to progress, but that they are "due a big performance"
Both teams will have chances in the game and the one that is "the most decisive" will go through.
Having the crowd behind them could hinder PSV as much as help them
Rangers face a "hugely exciting week" with this game and the first derby of the season. If you "can't enjoy it and seize the opportunity, then you probably don't deserve to be at this club".
Beale thinks it benefitted his side to play at the weekend, while PSV were idle.