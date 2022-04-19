Vieira on bouncing back, players' futures and facing Newcastle

Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace face Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from the Eagles boss:

Luka Milivojevic is unavailable because of a hamstring problem, while Nathan Ferguson is still injured.

On the FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea, he said: "Putting that result on the side, it was a really good day for the club."

When asked about players' futures, Vieira replied: "There will be a lot of discussion about players and building something here. But the main focus is on Newcastle and finishing the season well."

Vieira said he wants his players to bounce back quickly and focus on the Premier League: "We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves. I expect an answer from the players and I will put a lot of focus on that."

He added that remaining games against teams around Palace in the table "will be a good challenge for us".

On in-form Newcastle, he said: "We know how strong they are at home. They play with energy and they have huge talent. We have to be organised and play well as a team."

