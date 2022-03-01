Hasenhuttl on Ukraine, the FA Cup and squad rotation
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton host West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from the Saints boss:
Hasenhuttl said he has been "struggling to concentrate on my job, to concentrate on the meticulous football" with what is going on in Ukraine.
He added that Lyanco's sister was in Ukraine but has now made it back to Brazil.
On the FA Cup, he said cup competitions are important to keep players committed and give minutes to those who don't regularly feature.
On trying to give the local community a lift by reaching the quarter-final, he said: "I always say this is our business to make people happy".
He said his side are "preparing for a good cup fight" against West Ham.
On the Hammers, Hasenhuttl added that "the Champions League is reachable for them this season, that shows you how amazing their season has been".