Murillo "can't wait to test" himself as he completes a permanent move to Nottingham Forest.

The defender has joined the Reds on a five year contract from Corinthians in his native Brazil.

The 21-year-old only made his senior debut for the club in April and made 13 first team appearances before his move to the City Ground.

On joining the club, he said: "I am very excited to join Nottingham Forest.

"It is a big club with a huge fanbase and I cannot wait to start playing at the City Ground.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world, so I can't wait to test myself and give my all for this club."

Forest's Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson said on the transfer: "Murillo has shown his high level of ability and potential at Corinthians so naturally we are delighted that he now joins Nottingham Forest.

"At only 21 years old we know how high his potential is and we look forward to helping him to maximise that."