Analysis: Aston Villa 3-0 Bournemouth

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

Following on from such a huge home victory against Liverpool last weekend, it was back to reality with more away day disappointment for Bournemouth.

A ninth defeat in their last 10 away games in all competitions leaves them 19th, albeit just a point off safety.

It took Villa just seven minutes to open the scoring and make it just one clean sheet in 24 Premier League away matches for the Cherries.

The hosts were able to get at the Bournemouth defence time and again and it was only a lack of clinical finishing that meant the one-goal margin remained for as long as it did.

At the other end, the pace and direct running of Dango Ouattara and Jaidon Anthony, either side of Dominic Solanke, ensured they were still dangerous in transition.

However, with Villa also at their best on the counter, there were far fewer chances for Gary O'Neil's team to show that threat than in recent games against Liverpool and Arsenal.

Up against a set defence, the Bournemouth attack was significantly blunted.

With 11 games left, unless things change quickly, it looks as though Bournemouth's home form will decide their Premier League status.