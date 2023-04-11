S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

Saturday against West Ham was the perfect opportunity for Fulham to get back to winning ways. We were back at Craven Cottage, against a side in turmoil, with a dreadful away record, who were beaten 5-1 in the week and who had significantly less recovery time than us.

Maybe I should have seen the defeat coming in hindsight.

While in last week's Tuesday Talking Point I lamented Fulham's defence, this time it was the attack at fault. For all of our possession and 653 passes, we created only one chance of any significance. Dozens of aimless crosses sailed into the box, only to be dealt with comfortably by either Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna or Lukasz Fabianski.

That's now five defeats in a row in all competitions, and the wheels are starting to fall off a bit. If we can't beat a West Ham side who were very much there for the taking, then I'm not sure where our next win will come from. It feels like Fulham are exactly the team you want to play right now, I imagine Sean Dyche is very happy that we are making the trip to Goodison on Saturday.

I think what's most disappointing is that after the Old Trafford debacle, I expected a bit of siege mentality in the squad. I thought we would be angry, and desperate to prove what happened shouldn't define either them or the season. In reality, it just feels like this team is drifting towards the summer, unsure what we're aiming for.

Don't get me wrong, I'm extremely grateful that we are on 39 points and all but assured of Premier League football next year. I also understand that losing Aleksandar Mitrovic for eight games is a huge blow. I would just like us to show a bit of hunger, and not completely undermine what's been a terrific season.