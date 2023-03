Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha are both fit for Wolves after overcoming respective heel and ankle issues.

Hwang Hee-chan is unavailable through injury, while this game comes too soon for Boubacar Traore.

Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams is ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Fit-again forward Rodrigo could start his first game for eight weeks, while Liam Cooper is also in contention but Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw remain sidelined.

