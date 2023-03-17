Brighton are only one step away from reaching Wembley as they take on League Two Grimsby Town in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday, but boss Roberto De Zerbi has warned his players not to let "arrogance" get the better of them.

Speaking about the upcoming game, the Italian said: "I believe in my players. They know it will be a difficult game.

"We can't think as if we are Premier League and they are fourth division or we will make a big mistake.

"Football changes but emotions stay the same. We are ready to try to arrive at Wembley.

"We have to play with tempo against Grimsby and no arrogance - but if we play with our level against Leeds, Palace... we have a good chance of winning."

The Seagulls have never won the FA Cup, with their best result being their 1983 final loss to Manchester United.