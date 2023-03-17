'No arrogance' - De Zerbi warning

Roberto De Zerbi watches on as Brighton win Crystal PalaceGetty Images

Brighton are only one step away from reaching Wembley as they take on League Two Grimsby Town in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday, but boss Roberto De Zerbi has warned his players not to let "arrogance" get the better of them.

Speaking about the upcoming game, the Italian said: "I believe in my players. They know it will be a difficult game.

"We can't think as if we are Premier League and they are fourth division or we will make a big mistake.

"Football changes but emotions stay the same. We are ready to try to arrive at Wembley.

"We have to play with tempo against Grimsby and no arrogance - but if we play with our level against Leeds, Palace... we have a good chance of winning."

The Seagulls have never won the FA Cup, with their best result being their 1983 final loss to Manchester United.