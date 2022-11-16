Has Ronaldo ruined his Man Utd legacy?
- Published
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
On this week's Devils Advocate podcast, Man Utd fans Gaz, Joe and Michala wanted to talk about Alejandro Garnacho's stoppage-time winner for Manchester United at Fulham.
Instead they ended up discussing if Cristiano Ronaldo's complaints against the club are fair, and if he has ruined his standing in the view of the supporters.
