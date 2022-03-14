We've been asking for your comments on Brighton after their recent dip in form.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Tony: A lot of the responsibility lies with the coaching staff. Brighton have a very good squad and they are clearly not getting the best from the forwards. So many chances created and so few goals scored. Had it just been a couple of games, you could be critical of the players but this is clearly now an issue with the coaching staff.

Terry: Clearly Graham Potter doesn't have a Plan B. We are slow and predictable and easy to contain. It's not just a striker issue, it's the lack of creativity in front of goal by the midfield. There needs to be a squad overhaul at the end of this season and Tony Bloom will need to spend if we are to remain a Premier League club.

How concerned are you about Brighton's form? Have your say here