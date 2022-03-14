Alex Telles says he has "huge" respect for full-back rival Luke Shaw as Manchester United prepare for the second leg of their finely-poised Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid.

Shaw has been absent for United's past two games and Telles has impressed in his absence, setting up Cristiano Ronaldo's second goal in the 3-2 Premier League win over Spurs.

But Telles says he is "here to help" and trusts manager Ralf Rangnick to make the right decision over who plays on Tuesday night as United seek to build on Anthony Elanga's late equaliser in the 1-1 quarter-final first-leg draw.

"I have a huge amount of respect for Luke and we get on really well," Brazil defender Telles said. "I know the history he has at Manchester United.

"I came here to help. The first year here wasn't easy for me but this year I feel a lot better.

"I'm working very hard but the manager makes the decisions. He'll pick the player who is playing best."