W﻿e asked for your reaction to the 4-0 win over Kilmarnock that lifted Dundee United off the bottom on goal difference...

Jim: A welcome and overdue performance from United. They have been wasting opportunities to move up the league week after week recently with below-par performances. It shows the talent is definitely there, if they apply themselves properly in games and show their abilities on a regular basis, they will win more than they lose.