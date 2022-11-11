Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Manchester United fans did not appreciate my decision last week to stop just referring to them as United. The abuse has been endless, when they should really be worrying about what is happening to their team.

I actually think Erik ten Hag should be happy with his first few months of work at Old Trafford but we saw last week when they lost at Aston Villa that he has not solved all his problems, and it feels to me like they are a team who needs the World Cup break to regroup and to go again.

Ten Hag has made a few baffling decisions of late - using Harry Maguire as a striker against Real Sociedad and then making Cristiano Ronaldo captain against Villa.

His side have lost three games on the road already this season and I think they will come a cropper at Craven Cottage too.

I wouldn't say I was disappointed by the way Fulham played against Manchester City's 10 men for an hour last weekend, but they didn't seem to have any belief they would win at Etihad Stadium.

Things should be different on their own patch and I think they will spring one final shock before the season stops.

Jessica's prediction: 2-3

I am not impressed by Ronaldo's attitude at the moment but he is still a great goalscorer and I would still take him at Everton if we got a chance to sign him. I just don't think United are right for him with the way he wants to play.

Olivia's prediction: 0-2

I am feeling pretty confident here! I am really pleased with how we are doing under Erik ten Hag and we are playing well. As well as Antony, Marcus Rashford is a big hero of mine - it's great to see him back in form.

Olivia on Ronaldo: I like Ronaldo as well - I prefer Messi over him but I still really admire Ronaldo for his career. When it comes to the World Cup, I am with Messi though. I am going for Argentina to win it and I really hope they do because it is his last World Cup.

