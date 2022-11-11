P﻿ostecoglou on VAR controversy and World Cup

L﻿ewis Irons, BBC Sport Scotland

C﻿eltic manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Ross County.

H﻿ere are the key points from the press conference:

  • On the controversy over Jota’s disallowed goal against Motherwell, Postecoglou says: “Let’s not make VAR the star of the show. Unfortunately at the moment it is and it doesn’t help anyone."

  • He queried why there’s teething issues around technology that’s been in football for at least four years.

  • There is “no issue” to discuss around Celtic not releasing players for next week's international friendlies as it's not an official Fifa window.

  • Everyone at Celtic is proud of Cameron Carter-Vickers having been called up by the USA for the World Cup.

  • On the World Cup in general, Postecoglou is tipping Brazil to win but says if ever any nation has a chance to cause an upset it's this time.

  • C﻿allum McGregor and James McCarthy remain Celtic's only injury absentees for the visit of County.

SNS