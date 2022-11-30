🎧 Your latest Albion Unlimited podcast
Published
It's a packed Albion Unlimited podcast this week.
French football expert and Seagulls fan Jeremy Smith discusses the pros and cons of Albion players in Qatar, and the chances of France lifting the World Cup.
Tony Hayes from Irish Seagulls assesses the new contract and senior Republic of Ireland debut for Evan Ferguson.
Finally the Albion Roar’s Alan Wares pays tribute to Albion fan Ken Valder.
