Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has backed Nick Montgomery to succeed in Scottish football, having seen the new Hibs boss guide Central Coast Mariners to the A-League title in Australia last season.

Montgomery takes charge of his new squad for the first time against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday.

"Nick has done brilliantly in Australia,” said Postecoglou. “He did a fantastic job at a club that is fair to say in Australia is not considered one of the big ones and won the whole thing last year.

"He has done it in a great way where he has developed young players and it’s great he gets the opportunity.

"I am glad people are looking beyond the obvious in terms of candidates whether they are at their doorstep or on the other side of the world.

"I have no doubt he will do well, I think Hibs is a great club, I remember from being up there it is a big club.

“When you play against them, you feel like it is a big club and there is an opportunity there to get them into a decent position in the Premiership and European football.

"I am sure Nick will do that, so I'm pleased for him."