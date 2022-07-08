Brentford teens toast summer success with England

Brentford's teenage stars Matthew Cox and Daniel Oyegoke are hoping their European Championship success with England Under-19s will be a precursor to another season of progress in west London.

The two 19-year-olds saw plenty of game time in Slovakia as England played five games, and both started the final against Israel.

Goalkeeper Cox let in just two goals during the tournament and has been promoted from the Brentford B side this summer to operate around the first-team squad.

"Winning tournaments is the best feeling," he told Brentford's official website, external. "It helps when you come into the first team here at Brentford, who want to win games. It's a very good start for us."

Ogyeke remains with Brentford B for the 2022-23 season but is hoping to follow the same path as Josh Dasilva, who won the same trophy with England in 2017 before establishing himself in Thomas Frank's plans.

"Having someone that is accessible who has done it, and is doing it, is very important," he said. "Josh helps all the young players at Brentford and having him as a role model is great."

Boss Thomas Frank was thrilled with their summer success.

"This is another statement for us," he said. "The fact that we can name two players in the starting XI for England Under-19s is really impressive."