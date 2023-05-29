Staggies still the favourites - McCann

Sportscene pundit Neil McCann has put his faith in Malky Mackay's Ross County to preserve their Scottish Premiership status.

The Staggies face Partick Thistle over two legs, home and away, kicking off at Firhill on Thursday.

"I still think Ross County are favourites, they are a Premiership side," the former Scotland winger said on Sunday's show.

"He is trying to take every bit of pressure away from his players as much as he can.

"It's a free-scoring Partick Thistle team, who are in fantastic form. It's not a side you want to face because they are so good."

McCann noted, though, that having striker Jordan White fit and healthy will be imperative.

"Jordan White, he was stifled today [Sunday] because he took that head knock, hopefully he will recover in time to play his part."