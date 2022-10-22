Celtic manager Ange Postecouglou: "[I enjoyed] some of it. Cracking game, bit of everything and everyone was really excited by VAR so they got plenty of that. Great credit to the lads. There was a lot going on out there, it would have been easy to resign ourselves and think it wasn't our day. Once again, they found a way.

"I know it's there for the big decisions. You'd think they'd get to them a bit earlier. I thought we had a clear handball, but what do I know? You just let it go.

"There's a lot of standing about, a lot of theatre. I'm not a fan of it. I'd rather we just played football and get the decisions done quickly. Not for me. If that's the kind of drama you want, there's probably a good movie playing at the cinema tomorrow. You can sit down, get your popcorn and watch it. I like to watch football.

"All the guys who come on inject energy and they all did today. Last year it was Tony Ralston with a last minute one. Today it was Greg. We want to be a good football team and within that context, there's great character in this team and they keep showing it which is a credit to them.

"It was cracking entertainment. I'd still rather win a game 4-3 than 1-0. I think that's what football is all about. The supporters were entertained and we got the rewards."