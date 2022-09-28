Liverpool, who have been linked with 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, have started to look at alternative targets and are looking at Benfica's Argentina international Enzo Fernandez, 21. (Fichajes, via Teamtalk), external

Meanwhile, Dortmund are monitoring Naby Keita and could look to sign the Reds midfielder on a free next summer when his contract runs out. (Star), external

