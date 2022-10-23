Former Livingston manager Kenny Miller thinks the West Lothian side were not only unlucky not to beat Rangers at Ibrox but that they should appeal against Morgan Boyes' red card in Saturday's 1-1 draw.

The former Liverpool defender was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Alfredo Morelos after 78 minutes and with David Martindale's side leading from Joel Nouble's fourth-minute goal.

"David Martindale in his post-match said he thought the decision was right," former Rangers striker Miller tells BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "Well, let me tell you, that decision was not right.

"When you look at the replays, there was a still shown of Boyes' foot almost around about Morelos' knee and that's not where the contact was. You can see that the contact is where his foot has dropped and it caught Morelos on the top of the ankle.

"There is no way that that's a straight red card and I fully expect that to be rescinded. I feel it was a really harsh decision."