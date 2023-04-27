Who is the best player to face West Ham?

Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers, external

Technically speaking, Eden Hazard is the best player I've ever seen play against West Ham.

His movement and ability to exploit attacking space was unlike I had ever seen before and have rarely seen since he departed Chelsea.

Back in 2019, Hazard scored one of the best goals I’ve ever seen live, unfortunately for me against the Hammers. He finds some space in the West Ham half and drives with pace past the midfield to then delicately skip past the cluster of claret and blue defenders before burying the ball in the back of the net. It was simply sensational.

Hazard’s ability to single-handedly tear our defence apart was an unforgettable watch, unfortunately. Premier League Hazard was one to be feared, and I would love to see him return to England.

