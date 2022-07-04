Article: published on 4 July 2022
What do you want from pre-season?
- Published
The Aston Villa first team have returned to Bodymoor Heath to begin preparations for the new Premier League season.
With a swathe of pre-season fixtures, what are you hoping to see from Steven Gerrard's side?
Saturday, 9 July - Walsall v Aston Villa, Bescot Stadium - 13:00 BST
Sunday, 17 July - Aston Villa v Leeds, Brisbane - 05:35 BST
Wednesday, 20 July - Brisbane Roar v Aston Villa, Brisbane - 10:45 BST
Saturday, 23 July - Aston Villa v Manchester United, Perth - 10:45 BST
Saturday, 30 July - Rennes v Aston Villa, Rennes - 17:00 BST
Who are you most excited about seeing in action? Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?