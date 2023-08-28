'You heard it here first, Dundee for Europe next season' -Your views after win v Hearts

We asked you for your views following Dundee's win against Hearts on Sunday - their first since returning to the top flight.

Here's what you had to say:

Neil: McCowan has shown yet again that he must start every week. Boy is class. Sylla looked decent and could be the kind of guile we've missed in midfield... early doors yet but impressed nonetheless. I'd like to see us get another striker in as Robinson just doesn't seem confident and looks like big Baka still not fully fit.

Rod: Dundee looked solid against Hearts and I liked our defensive display. Not sure why Hearts thought that they could leave out half of their first team and get a result against us. Once the new players gel and everyone is fit then there will be more to come from this team. Top 6 is a possibility.

Jim: Hard fought but a win is a win. Hopefully the first of many. We have some great players at the club and it's looking good so far. Cracking goal from McCowan who definitely can do that on a regular basis.

Ross: Dundee deserved the three points. Created more chances and looked the more dangerous team. Hearts were very lacklustre. You heard it here first, Dundee for Europe next season.