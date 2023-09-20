Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has highlighted the inherent difficulty in following Sir Alex Ferguson - the club's most successful ever manager.

Solskjaer, 50, who was in charge between 2018 and 2021, said times had changed since Ferguson retired in 2013, with increased competition meaning United were no longer able to cherry pick the best players from the Premier League and Europe.

He named Erling Haaland, Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane as players he considered signing.

"We felt we needed players ready for there and then. Brighton are very good at letting players come from abroad and find their feet for a year and a half. At United, you don’t have that luxury and that has cost the club loads of players," said Solskjaer.

"We wanted Jude Bellingham badly — he’s a Man United player, but I respect he chose Dortmund. That was probably sensible.

"I would have signed Kane every day of the week and my understanding was that he wanted to come. But the club didn’t have the budget with the financial constraints from Covid-19, there was no bottomless pit."